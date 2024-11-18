Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 18, 2024: Kalyan Jewellers is shining, but the valuation is pricey

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Kalyan Jewellers is shining, but the valuation is pricey
- With industry-leading growth, analysts expect Kalyan’s rich valuation to sustain
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Hero Motocorp’s ride may be easy
- The company finds itself in a sweet spot to benefit from the expected rural recovery and the company’s various product launches.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Markets with Bertie: Blinded by soap – and tradition
- A venerable soap-maker, captivated by its rich history, ignores the reality of surging palm oil prices.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Investors lose nearly ₹50 trillion in 7 weeks
- In the last seven weeks, Indian stock market investors have seen wealth decline by ₹50 trillion amid foreign institutional investor outflows and weak earnings. Despite a potential bounce, analysts remain skeptical about its endurance due to rising bond yields and substantial equity supply.