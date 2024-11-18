Explore
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 18, 2024: Kalyan Jewellers is shining, but the valuation is pricey
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 18, 2024: Kalyan Jewellers is shining, but the valuation is pricey

2 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on November 18, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on November 18, 2024: The stock's sharp rally has meant Kalyan's valuations are now pricey at 57 times FY26 estimated earnings.
Latest news on November 18, 2024: The stock's sharp rally has meant Kalyan’s valuations are now pricey at 57 times FY26 estimated earnings.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Nov 2024, 06:30:12 AM IST

Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Kalyan Jewellers is shining, but the valuation is pricey

  • With industry-leading growth, analysts expect Kalyan’s rich valuation to sustain
Read the full story here

18 Nov 2024, 05:45:08 AM IST

Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Hero Motocorp’s ride may be easy

  • The company finds itself in a sweet spot to benefit from the expected rural recovery and the company’s various product launches.
Read the full story here

18 Nov 2024, 05:45:07 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Markets with Bertie: Blinded by soap – and tradition

  • A venerable soap-maker, captivated by its rich history, ignores the reality of surging palm oil prices.
Read the full story here

18 Nov 2024, 05:30:10 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Investors lose nearly ₹50 trillion in 7 weeks

  • In the last seven weeks, Indian stock market investors have seen wealth decline by 50 trillion amid foreign institutional investor outflows and weak earnings. Despite a potential bounce, analysts remain skeptical about its endurance due to rising bond yields and substantial equity supply.
Read the full story here

