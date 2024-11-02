Explore
Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 2, 2024: Nvidia set to replace Intel in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on November 8
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 2, 2024: Nvidia set to replace Intel in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on November 8

1 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2024, 06:39 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on November 2, 2024: Nvidia will replace rival Intel Corp. in the 128-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average prior to the start of trading on Nov. 8, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement. (Reuters / Mike Blake / File )Premium
Latest news on November 2, 2024: Nvidia will replace rival Intel Corp. in the 128-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average prior to the start of trading on Nov. 8, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement. (Reuters / Mike Blake / File )

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2024, 06:39:34 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nvidia set to replace Intel in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on November 8

  • Nvidia will replace Intel in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Nov. 8, reflecting its significant rise amid the AI boom. With a market value of $3.32 trillion, Nvidia's inclusion highlights the shift in the index towards stronger, more relevant companies.
Read the full story here

