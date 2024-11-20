Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 20, 2024: Bitcoin breaches $94,000 for the first time, record all-time high

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Cryptocurrency Today Live Updates: Bitcoin breaches $94,000 for the first time, record all-time high
- Bitcoin reached a record high of over $94,000, fueled by reports of Donald Trump's media company considering a purchase of crypto firm Bakkt. The cryptocurrency market value surpassed $3 trillion, driven by optimism surrounding Trump's administration and new trading opportunities.