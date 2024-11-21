Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 21, 2024: Hyundai India struggles to steer past margin woes

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Hyundai India struggles to steer past margin woes
- Hyundai India faces mounting pressure as margin woes persist, driven by flat sales volumes and rising discounts. Despite a premiumization strategy, its market share has slipped to a 12-year low, highlighting intensifying competition in the SUV-dominated market.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Sebi margin rule on option sellers more bite than bark
- Sebi has stipulated six measures for curbing index option volumes, which are to be implemented in a staggered manner from 20 November