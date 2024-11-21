Explore
Tue Nov 19 2024 15:59:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 139.45 -1.31%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 783.40 1.47%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 366.10 -0.16%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,726.65 0.24%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 561.65 1.56%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 21, 2024: Hyundai India struggles to steer past margin woes
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 21, 2024: Hyundai India struggles to steer past margin woes

2 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2024, 05:45 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on November 21, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on November 21, 2024: Hyundai Motor India has lined up four new EV launches, beginning with the Creta EV scheduled for Q4 launch.
Latest news on November 21, 2024: Hyundai Motor India has lined up four new EV launches, beginning with the Creta EV scheduled for Q4 launch. (File Photo: Reuters) (PTI)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2024, 05:45:15 AM IST

Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Hyundai India struggles to steer past margin woes

  • Hyundai India faces mounting pressure as margin woes persist, driven by flat sales volumes and rising discounts. Despite a premiumization strategy, its market share has slipped to a 12-year low, highlighting intensifying competition in the SUV-dominated market.
Read the full story here

21 Nov 2024, 05:30:17 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Sebi margin rule on option sellers more bite than bark

  • Sebi has stipulated six measures for curbing index option volumes, which are to be implemented in a staggered manner from 20 November
Read the full story here

