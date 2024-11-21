Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 21, 2024: Hyundai India struggles to steer past margin woes

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 05:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on November 21, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on November 21, 2024: Hyundai Motor India has lined up four new EV launches, beginning with the Creta EV scheduled for Q4 launch. (File Photo: Reuters)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2024, 05:45 AM IST Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Hyundai India struggles to steer past margin woes

  • Hyundai India faces mounting pressure as margin woes persist, driven by flat sales volumes and rising discounts. Despite a premiumization strategy, its market share has slipped to a 12-year low, highlighting intensifying competition in the SUV-dominated market.
Read the full story here

21 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Sebi margin rule on option sellers more bite than bark

  • Sebi has stipulated six measures for curbing index option volumes, which are to be implemented in a staggered manner from 20 November
Read the full story here

