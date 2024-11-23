Explore
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 23, 2024: Gold rate today 1850 away from record high. Will it climb to a new peak this week?
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 23, 2024: Gold rate today ₹1850 away from record high. Will it climb to a new peak this week?

1 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2024, 07:52 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on November 23, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on November 23, 2024: Gold rate today: According to commodity market experts, gold prices are rising for three reasons: escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war, volatile stock market and Uncertainty around the US economy.
Latest news on November 23, 2024: Gold rate today: According to commodity market experts, gold prices are rising for three reasons: escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war, volatile stock market and Uncertainty around the US economy. (Photo: Courtesy SS WealthStreet)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2024, 07:52:04 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold rate today ₹1850 away from record high. Will it climb to a new peak this week?

  • Gold price today: MCX gold rate advanced by around 5% this week, marking their best weekly performance since March 2023
Read the full story here

