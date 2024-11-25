Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 25, 2024: Markets with Bertie: Paracetamol or chalk powder?

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Markets with Bertie: Paracetamol or chalk powder?
- The logo, Bertie now understands, is not just artwork on the packaging.
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Froth clears from Bharat Forge’s valuation, but it lags on a crucial metric
- As sales volume fell by 9% y-o-y to 64,000 tonnes, Ebitda grew by mere 3% y-o-y to ₹625 crore.