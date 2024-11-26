Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 26, 2024: Gold is bouncing back. Is now the time to dig in for big returns?

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold is bouncing back. Is now the time to dig in for big returns?
- Gold has bounced over 7% from its 14 November lows. Are gold bulls getting their mojo back and should you join the bullish bandwagon?