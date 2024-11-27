Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 26 2024 15:50:30
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 338.70 -1.21%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.45 0.59%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 783.25 -1.70%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 361.65 -1.90%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 589.05 1.08%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 27, 2024: Oil trades two-week high on Russia-Ukraine war; Goldman Sachs pegs Brent to average $80/bbl in 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 27, 2024: Oil trades two-week high on Russia-Ukraine war; Goldman Sachs pegs Brent to average $80/bbl in 2024

1 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2024, 01:02 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on November 27, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on November 27, 2024: International Brent crude oil futures were down 56 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $61.52 per barrel. Photo: ReutersPremium
Latest news on November 27, 2024: International Brent crude oil futures were down 56 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $61.52 per barrel. Photo: Reuters

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Nov 2024, 01:02:28 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Oil trades two-week high on Russia-Ukraine war; Goldman Sachs pegs Brent to average $80/bbl in 2024

  • Oil trades near two-week high on Russia-Ukraine war; Goldman Sachs pegs Brent to average $80/bbl in 2024
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue