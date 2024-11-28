Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 28, 2024: NBCC India Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: NBCC India share price are up by 3.4%, Nifty down by -0.83%

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: NBCC India Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: NBCC India share price are up by 3.4%, Nifty down by -0.83%
- NBCC India Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹97.43 and closed at ₹98.95. The stock reached a high of ₹100.49 and a low of ₹97.32 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced an upward trend, closing higher than its opening price.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Hdfc Bank share price are down by -0.11%, Nifty down by -0.82%
- Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1818 and closed at ₹1809. The stock reached a high of ₹1836.05 and a low of ₹1803.6 during the day.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Bata India Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Bata India share price are down by -0.07%, Nifty down by -0.82%
- Bata India Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bata India's stock opened at ₹1364.35 and closed at ₹1368.60. The stock reached a high of ₹1383.25 and a low of ₹1364.35 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight increase, closing higher than its opening price.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Axis Bank Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Axis Bank share price are down by -0.63%, Nifty down by -0.87%
- Axis Bank Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1150 and closed at ₹1143.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1154.2 and a low of ₹1138.45 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline by the end of the trading session.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Bank Of Baroda share price are up by 0.51%, Nifty down by -0.85%
- Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹247.6 and closed at ₹247.8. The stock reached a high of ₹249.9 and a low of ₹245.7 during the day.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Sbi Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Sbi share price are up by 0.4%, Nifty down by -0.84%
- Sbi Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at ₹834.95 and closed at ₹837.55. The stock reached a high of ₹845.70 and a low of ₹830.35 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive performance, closing higher than its opening price.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Wipro Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Wipro share price are down by -1.47%, Nifty down by -0.66%
- Wipro Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹585.05 and closed at ₹574.15. The stock reached a high of ₹585.95 and a low of ₹572.20 during the day.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Ntpc Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Ntpc share price are down by -0.91%, Nifty down by -0.67%
- Ntpc Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹370.35 and closed at ₹365.85. The stock reached a high of ₹371.75 and a low of ₹364.45 during the day.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price are up by 0.55%, Nifty down by -0.67%
- Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services opened at ₹275.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹274. The stock reached a high of ₹276 and a low of ₹272.05 during the day, indicating a range of movement but ultimately ending with a minor decline.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: JSW Holdings share price are down by -2.58%, Nifty down by -0.67%
- JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened at ₹13,999 and closed at ₹13,871. During the day, the stock reached a high of ₹14,949.95 and a low of ₹13,588.8.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: IDBI Bank Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: IDBI Bank share price are up by 1.22%, Nifty down by -0.61%
- IDBI Bank Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, IDBI Bank opened at ₹82.96 and closed at ₹83.08. The stock reached a high of ₹84.31 and a low of ₹81.82 during the day. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price from the opening to the closing, with a range of movement throughout the day.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Reliance Industries share price are down by -0.39%, Nifty down by -0.61%
- Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1291.95 and closed at ₹1287.90. The stock reached a high of ₹1296.80 and a low of ₹1283.35 during the day.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Coal India Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Coal India share price are up by 0.44%, Nifty down by -0.61%
- Coal India Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹419.75 and closed at ₹419.15. The stock reached a high of ₹424.85 and a low of ₹417.30 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline, closing lower than its opening price.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price are up by 1.53%, Nifty down by -0.61%
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹249.05 and closed at ₹251.70. The stock reached a high of ₹253.70 and a low of ₹247.55 during the day. Overall, BHEL experienced a positive trading session, closing higher than its opening price.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Suzlon Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Suzlon share price are up by 0.85%, Nifty down by -0.6%
- Suzlon Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹63.62 and closed at ₹64.15. The stock reached a high of ₹65.44 and a low of ₹62.90 during the day.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: 52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 28, 2024: DEBOCK INDUST, Trucap Finance & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
- 52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 28, 2024: Following shares hit their 52 week low today - DEBOCK INDUST, Trucap Finance, Krishana Phoschem, Kuantum Papers, GSS Infotech
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: 52 Week High Stocks Today on November 28, 2024: KEC International, One 97 Communications & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
- 52 Week High Stocks Today on November 28, 2024: Following shares hit their 52 week high today - KEC International, One 97 Communications, Dhani Services, HDFC Bank, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold and silver prices today on 28-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city
- Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77693.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.92500.0 in Delhi.
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold price today: MCX gold rate retraces ₹4000 from record high. US Fed rate cut in focus
- Gold price today: MCX gold rate today opened downside at ₹75,501 per 10 gm and touched an intraday low of ₹75,444 mark within a few minutes of the Opening Bell