Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 28, 2024: NBCC India Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: NBCC India share price are up by 3.4%, Nifty down by -0.83%

LIVE UPDATES
20 min read . 11:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on November 28, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on November 28, 2024: NBCC IndiaShare Price Today on 28-11-2024

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: NBCC India Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: NBCC India share price are up by 3.4%, Nifty down by -0.83%

  • NBCC India Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 97.43 and closed at 98.95. The stock reached a high of 100.49 and a low of 97.32 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced an upward trend, closing higher than its opening price.
28 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Hdfc Bank share price are down by -0.11%, Nifty down by -0.82%

  • Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1818 and closed at 1809. The stock reached a high of 1836.05 and a low of 1803.6 during the day.
28 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Bata India Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Bata India share price are down by -0.07%, Nifty down by -0.82%

  • Bata India Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bata India's stock opened at 1364.35 and closed at 1368.60. The stock reached a high of 1383.25 and a low of 1364.35 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight increase, closing higher than its opening price.
28 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Axis Bank Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Axis Bank share price are down by -0.63%, Nifty down by -0.87%

  • Axis Bank Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1150 and closed at 1143.05. The stock reached a high of 1154.2 and a low of 1138.45 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline by the end of the trading session.
28 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Bank Of Baroda share price are up by 0.51%, Nifty down by -0.85%

  • Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 247.6 and closed at 247.8. The stock reached a high of 249.9 and a low of 245.7 during the day.
28 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Sbi Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Sbi share price are up by 0.4%, Nifty down by -0.84%

  • Sbi Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at 834.95 and closed at 837.55. The stock reached a high of 845.70 and a low of 830.35 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive performance, closing higher than its opening price.
28 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Wipro Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Wipro share price are down by -1.47%, Nifty down by -0.66%

  • Wipro Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 585.05 and closed at 574.15. The stock reached a high of 585.95 and a low of 572.20 during the day.
28 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Ntpc Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Ntpc share price are down by -0.91%, Nifty down by -0.67%

  • Ntpc Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, NTPC's stock opened at 370.35 and closed at 365.85. The stock reached a high of 371.75 and a low of 364.45 during the day.
28 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price are up by 0.55%, Nifty down by -0.67%

  • Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services opened at 275.9 and closed slightly lower at 274. The stock reached a high of 276 and a low of 272.05 during the day, indicating a range of movement but ultimately ending with a minor decline.
28 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: JSW Holdings share price are down by -2.58%, Nifty down by -0.67%

  • JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened at 13,999 and closed at 13,871. During the day, the stock reached a high of 14,949.95 and a low of 13,588.8.
28 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: IDBI Bank Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: IDBI Bank share price are up by 1.22%, Nifty down by -0.61%

  • IDBI Bank Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, IDBI Bank opened at 82.96 and closed at 83.08. The stock reached a high of 84.31 and a low of 81.82 during the day. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price from the opening to the closing, with a range of movement throughout the day.
28 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Reliance Industries share price are down by -0.39%, Nifty down by -0.61%

  • Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1291.95 and closed at 1287.90. The stock reached a high of 1296.80 and a low of 1283.35 during the day.
28 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Coal India Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Coal India share price are up by 0.44%, Nifty down by -0.61%

  • Coal India Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 419.75 and closed at 419.15. The stock reached a high of 424.85 and a low of 417.30 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline, closing lower than its opening price.
28 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price are up by 1.53%, Nifty down by -0.61%

  • Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 249.05 and closed at 251.70. The stock reached a high of 253.70 and a low of 247.55 during the day. Overall, BHEL experienced a positive trading session, closing higher than its opening price.
28 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Suzlon Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Suzlon share price are up by 0.85%, Nifty down by -0.6%

  • Suzlon Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 63.62 and closed at 64.15. The stock reached a high of 65.44 and a low of 62.90 during the day.
28 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: 52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 28, 2024: DEBOCK INDUST, Trucap Finance & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

  • 52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 28, 2024: Following shares hit their 52 week low today - DEBOCK INDUST, Trucap Finance, Krishana Phoschem, Kuantum Papers, GSS Infotech
28 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: 52 Week High Stocks Today on November 28, 2024: KEC International, One 97 Communications & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

  • 52 Week High Stocks Today on November 28, 2024: Following shares hit their 52 week high today - KEC International, One 97 Communications, Dhani Services, HDFC Bank, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
28 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold and silver prices today on 28-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

  • Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77693.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.92500.0 in Delhi.
28 Nov 2024, 09:59 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold price today: MCX gold rate retraces ₹4000 from record high. US Fed rate cut in focus

  • Gold price today: MCX gold rate today opened downside at 75,501 per 10 gm and touched an intraday low of 75,444 mark within a few minutes of the Opening Bell
