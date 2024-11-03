Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 3, 2024: Week Ahead: Q2 earnings, US election results, IPO action, FII activity, US Fed policy, among key market triggers

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Week Ahead: Q2 earnings, US election results, IPO action, FII activity, US Fed policy, among key market triggers
- Stock market triggers: US election results, Q2 earnings, US Fed policy, and foreign fund flow will dictate trends this week. D-Street experts say the Nifty 50's upward target is 24,800.
IPO News Today Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure IPO listing date on November 4. GMP signals shares to make weak debut on BSE, NSE
- Afcons Infrastructure IPO listing date is fixed as November 4, 2024, and the equity shares of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd will be listed on both the stock exchanges on Monday. Afcons Infrastructure IPO GMP today has turned negative.