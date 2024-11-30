Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 30, 2024: Gold price dips 2.60% this month. Should you buy on escalating Russia-Ukraine war, wedding season in India?

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:39 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on November 30, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on November 30, 2024: Gold price outlook: While the geopolitical tension is expected to work as a positive global trigger for gold prices in the near term, wedding season in India is expected to fuel demand for physical gold in the domestic market, say experts.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2024, 08:39 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold price dips 2.60% this month. Should you buy on escalating Russia-Ukraine war, wedding season in India?

  • Gold rate today: According to experts, rising tension in the Russia-Ukraine war and wedding season in India may fuel MCX gold rates up to 78,800 levels
Read the full story here

