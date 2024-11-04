Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 4, 2024: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Poly Medicure, KJMC Corporate Advisors, BASF India, DCW, and TTL
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, US nonfarm payrolls to FPI outflows
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,313 level, a discount of nearly 70 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
IPO News Today Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure IPO listing date today. Experts, GMP signal muted debut of shares on BSE, NSE
- Afcons Infrastructure IPO listing date is today, November 4, 2024. Stock market analysts and the trends in Afcons Infrastructure IPO GMP ahead of share listing indicate a flat debut of shares today.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q2 results today; five stocks to buy or sell on Monday — Nov 4
- Stock Market Today: The Nifty-50 index that ended marginally higher week on week however continues to consolidate within the 24,000-24,500 range and a breakout on either side is expected to determine the next direction, said experts
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 4
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — Ramco Cements, ONGC, and KPI Green Energy.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Interested in options? Here’s how you can use VIX to time your trades.
- The volatility index or VIX is essentially a normalised option price. When it’s low, options are cheap and it’s time to buy. When it’s high, options are expensive and it’s time to sell.
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: L&T can still meet its FY25 order inflow target
- L&T has retained its order inflow growth of 10% for FY25 despite total prospective pipeline falling 8% to ₹8.08 trillion for the rest of FY25
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Markets with Bertie: Looking for the next Elcid? Maybe, buy a lottery ticket instead
- On Diwali night, Bertie broke his socializing rule and went to a party hosted by his friend who works for a venture capital firm.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: FIIs hold shorts ahead of US election results
- That signals markets are likely to remain under pressure ahead of the US presidential elections on 5 November and weak second-quarter numbers, and any rally could be sold into, said analysts.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Balance between regulation and credit flow vital, says IIFL's Nirmal Jain
- Relative expensiveness of Indian markets was one of the factors behind the record FII outflows in October, says IIFL group founder.