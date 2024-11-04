Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 4, 2024: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
04 Nov 2024, 07:31 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Poly Medicure, KJMC Corporate Advisors, BASF India, DCW, and TTL
04 Nov 2024, 07:30 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, US nonfarm payrolls to FPI outflows
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,313 level, a discount of nearly 70 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
04 Nov 2024, 07:04 AM IST
IPO News Today Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure IPO listing date today. Experts, GMP signal muted debut of shares on BSE, NSE
- Afcons Infrastructure IPO listing date is today, November 4, 2024. Stock market analysts and the trends in Afcons Infrastructure IPO GMP ahead of share listing indicate a flat debut of shares today.
04 Nov 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q2 results today; five stocks to buy or sell on Monday — Nov 4
- Stock Market Today: The Nifty-50 index that ended marginally higher week on week however continues to consolidate within the 24,000-24,500 range and a breakout on either side is expected to determine the next direction, said experts
04 Nov 2024, 06:25 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 4
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — Ramco Cements, ONGC, and KPI Green Energy.
04 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Interested in options? Here’s how you can use VIX to time your trades.
- The volatility index or VIX is essentially a normalised option price. When it’s low, options are cheap and it’s time to buy. When it’s high, options are expensive and it’s time to sell.
04 Nov 2024, 05:45 AM IST
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: L&T can still meet its FY25 order inflow target
- L&T has retained its order inflow growth of 10% for FY25 despite total prospective pipeline falling 8% to ₹8.08 trillion for the rest of FY25
04 Nov 2024, 05:45 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Markets with Bertie: Looking for the next Elcid? Maybe, buy a lottery ticket instead
- On Diwali night, Bertie broke his socializing rule and went to a party hosted by his friend who works for a venture capital firm.
04 Nov 2024, 05:40 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: FIIs hold shorts ahead of US election results
- That signals markets are likely to remain under pressure ahead of the US presidential elections on 5 November and weak second-quarter numbers, and any rally could be sold into, said analysts.
04 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Balance between regulation and credit flow vital, says IIFL's Nirmal Jain
- Relative expensiveness of Indian markets was one of the factors behind the record FII outflows in October, says IIFL group founder.