Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 5, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on November 5

7 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2024, 07:20 AM IST
Livemint

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Nov 2024, 07:20:33 AM IST

  • Nifty 50, Sensex today: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a weak start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,080 level, a discount of nearly 35 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
05 Nov 2024, 07:11:16 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, FII selling to rising oil prices

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,065 level, a discount of nearly 50 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
05 Nov 2024, 06:34:35 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q2 results today; five stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — Nov 5

  • Stock Market Today: Benchmark Nifty-50 index that corrected sharply on Monday is expected to remain in a weak zone though bounce back is not ruled out. For the Nifty 23800 and for the Sensex 78500 would be the key support zone
05 Nov 2024, 06:30:08 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: How low could gold go?

  • Gold prices may face a notable dip in the short term, providing patient investors with an opportunity to buy at lower levels. With the long-term outlook still strong, understanding potential support points can guide strategic entries as global markets shift.
05 Nov 2024, 06:23:39 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today — November 5

  • Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today – State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and National Aluminium Co.
05 Nov 2024, 06:17:36 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 5

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — Dredging Corporation of India, Infosys, and Hindustan Zinc.
05 Nov 2024, 06:00:11 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty falls below 24,000. Here are two stocks for your watchlist

  • We are entering a phase where sector-specific performance will be critical rather than a uniform market direction presenting a potential trader's market.
05 Nov 2024, 06:00:10 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: The Magnificent 7: Why Indian investors are eyeing these US giants

  • Is investing in the Magnificent 7 the right move now, or should investors be cautious? Here are insights on these mega-stocks and Indian investment options.
