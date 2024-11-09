Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 9, 2024: Gold prices lack fresh triggers; what should be your near-term strategy for yellow metal?

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on November 9, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on November 9, 2024: Gold prices lack fresh triggers; what should be your near-term strategy for yellow metal?. Photographed by Hemant Mishra/ Mint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2024, 09:58 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold prices lack fresh triggers; what should be your near-term strategy for yellow metal?

  • Gold prices are declining. Domestic gold fell nearly 3% last week, while international prices hit a five-month low, influenced by a stronger dollar and uncertainties surrounding Trump's policies and potential inflation impacts.
Read the full story here

