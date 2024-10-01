Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 1, 2024: Three popular stocks that the Death Cross tells us to avoid in this bullish market

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Three popular stocks that the Death Cross tells us to avoid in this bullish market
- In the midst of a bullish market, not all stocks are poised for success. Discover how the Death Cross—an ominous technical pattern—can signal underperformers.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Gold prices may fall in the coming months. Here’s why that’s great news.
- Markets are currently in a counter-cyclical phase, meaning asset prices are moving against the economy. When this gives way to a procyclical phase, many investors will be forced to sell assets to meet margin calls. That's when the smart money will step in.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank among four stocks in F&O ban list on October 1
- Stock market today: Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, and RBL Bank are the four stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on October 1
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 1
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today —RVNL, Indian Oil Corp, and TBZ
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets outlook, five stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — Oct 1
- Stock Market Today- Post significant correction in the Nifty-50 index on Monday, analysts say the Nifty 50 index could face resistance from the 25956-26011 band while 25446 could offer support in the near term