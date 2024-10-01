Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 30 2024 15:29:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 168.30 1.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 443.00 1.25%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 788.35 -1.78%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,732.35 -1.17%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,273.00 -2.56%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 1, 2024: Three popular stocks that the Death Cross tells us to avoid in this bullish market
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 1, 2024: Three popular stocks that the Death Cross tells us to avoid in this bullish market

4 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2024, 06:45 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on October 1, 2024: Not all stocks thrive in bullish markets. Some stocks exhibit technical weaknesses even when the broader market is on an upswing. Premium
Latest news on October 1, 2024: Not all stocks thrive in bullish markets. Some stocks exhibit technical weaknesses even when the broader market is on an upswing.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Oct 2024, 06:45:10 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Three popular stocks that the Death Cross tells us to avoid in this bullish market

  • In the midst of a bullish market, not all stocks are poised for success. Discover how the Death Cross—an ominous technical pattern—can signal underperformers.
Read the full story here

01 Oct 2024, 06:30:08 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Gold prices may fall in the coming months. Here’s why that’s great news.

  • Markets are currently in a counter-cyclical phase, meaning asset prices are moving against the economy. When this gives way to a procyclical phase, many investors will be forced to sell assets to meet margin calls. That's when the smart money will step in.
Read the full story here

01 Oct 2024, 06:24:20 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank among four stocks in F&O ban list on October 1

  • Stock market today: Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, and RBL Bank are the four stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on October 1
Read the full story here

01 Oct 2024, 06:21:59 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 1

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today —RVNL, Indian Oil Corp, and TBZ
Read the full story here

01 Oct 2024, 06:15:25 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets outlook, five stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — Oct 1

  • Stock Market Today- Post significant correction in the Nifty-50 index on Monday, analysts say the Nifty 50 index could face resistance from the 25956-26011 band while 25446 could offer support in the near term
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue