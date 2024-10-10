Explore
Wed Oct 09 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.00 -0.34%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 531.45 0.88%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 939.15 2.10%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 797.00 1.91%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 491.80 -3.17%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 10, 2024: Ratan Tata passes away: Tata Group stocks to remain in focus on October 11
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 10, 2024: Ratan Tata passes away: Tata Group stocks to remain in focus on October 11

1 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2024, 02:33 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on October 10, 2024: Ratan Tata passes away: Tata Group stocks to remain in focus on October 11. (AP)Premium
Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Oct 2024, 02:33:27 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Ratan Tata passes away: Tata Group stocks to remain in focus on October 11

  • Tata Group stocks are expected to be in the spotlight during Thursday's trading session after the passing of Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and a legendary industrialist who significantly shaped one of India's largest and most influential conglomerates, on Wednesday night.
Read the full story here

