Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 10, 2024: Ratan Tata passes away: Tata Group stocks to remain in focus on October 11

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Ratan Tata passes away: Tata Group stocks to remain in focus on October 11
- Tata Group stocks are expected to be in the spotlight during Thursday's trading session after the passing of Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and a legendary industrialist who significantly shaped one of India's largest and most influential conglomerates, on Wednesday night.