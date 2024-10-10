Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 10, 2024: Ratan Tata passes away: Tata Group stocks to remain in focus on October 11

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 02:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on October 10, 2024: Ratan Tata passes away: Tata Group stocks to remain in focus on October 11.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Oct 2024, 02:33 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Ratan Tata passes away: Tata Group stocks to remain in focus on October 11

  • Tata Group stocks are expected to be in the spotlight during Thursday's trading session after the passing of Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and a legendary industrialist who significantly shaped one of India's largest and most influential conglomerates, on Wednesday night.
Read the full story here

