Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 11, 2024: F&O fever began cooling for prop, retail even before Sebi medicine

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 05:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on October 11, 2024: A Sebi study spanning FY22-24 showed individuals trading derivatives lost 61,000 crore in FY24 alone.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: F&O fever began cooling for prop, retail even before Sebi medicine

  • On 31 July, Sebi floated a consultation paper which proposed seven measures to moderate volumes in light of the huge losses to individual or retail clients trading derivatives especially index options. Out of the seven measures, Sebi adopted six on 1 October.
Read the full story here

