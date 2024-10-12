Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 12, 2024: AIFs face risk of large investors moving away as Sebi tightens rules

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on October 12, 2024: Sebi in its 8 October circular introduced stricter due diligence requirements for AIFs, their managers and key management personnel, and to prevent the circumvention of regulations and tighten oversight over such funds.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Oct 2024, 06:00 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: AIFs face risk of large investors moving away as Sebi tightens rules

  • Sebi’s new regulations aim to tighten oversight and prevent regulatory bypassing. While some industry experts endorse the changes citing market integrity, others caution the additional compliance burden could discourage large investors seeking flexible structures.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.