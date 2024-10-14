Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 14, 2024: Hyundai IPO: Parent’s Kia stake a sore spot

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Hyundai IPO: Parent’s Kia stake a sore spot
- Hyundai’s parent company holds a 34% stake in Kia Motors, which raises a question of conflict of interest. Also, the Sebi regulation mandates 25% non-promoter holding. So, there is a technical overhang of further supply of shares as the promoter stake in Hyundai India post the OFS will be 82.5%.