Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 14, 2024: Startup IPOs: Investors rush for exits as new capital takes a backseat

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 05:30 AM IST Trade
Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on October 14, 2024: It's the Year of Startup IPOs. But companies aren't raising much growth capital as their public share offerings are more about creating exit routes for their investors. (iStockphoto)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST IPO News Today Live Updates: Startup IPOs: Investors rush for exits as new capital takes a backseat

  • The signs of a higher OFS indicate investors scramble for exits and generating liquidity which they have also been executing through pre-IPO secondary rounds.
Read the full story here

