Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 14, 2024: Hyundai IPO: Parent’s Kia stake a sore spot

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 05:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest news on October 14, 2024: Hyundai has a strong presence in the fast-growing, higher-priced SUVs with taller ride height.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Hyundai IPO: Parent’s Kia stake a sore spot

  • Hyundai’s parent company holds a 34% stake in Kia Motors, which raises a question of conflict of interest. Also, the Sebi regulation mandates 25% non-promoter holding. So, there is a technical overhang of further supply of shares as the promoter stake in Hyundai India post the OFS will be 82.5%.
Read the full story here

