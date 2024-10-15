Explore
Mon Oct 14 2024 15:56:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 158.30 -1.49%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 549.45 3.88%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,688.50 2.32%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 805.25 0.66%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 928.05 -0.31%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 15, 2024: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today
7 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2024, 07:42 AM IST
Livemint

Latest news on October 15, 2024: Sumeet Bagadia believes the Indian market bias has improved after the Nifty 50 index ended above the 25,100 mark. (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)Premium
Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Oct 2024, 07:42:45 AM IST

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — DMR, SecMark Consultancy, Delta Manufacturing, 63 Moons Technologies, and Ganesh Housing Corp
15 Oct 2024, 07:33:42 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on October 15

  • Nifty 50, Sensex today: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a flat start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,240 level, a premium of nearly 5 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
15 Oct 2024, 07:21:38 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, CPI inflation to Reliance Q2 results

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 25,245 level, a premium of nearly 10 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a muted start for the Indian stock market indices.
15 Oct 2024, 06:59:21 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q2 results 2024; five stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — October 15

  • Stock Market Today: The Nifty 50 index that rebounded on Monday is now trading above 25000 level and the pullback formation is likely to continue moving up till 25200-25260 levels.
15 Oct 2024, 06:49:59 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today — October 15

  • Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today – Persistent Systems, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and Godrej Properties.
15 Oct 2024, 06:31:48 AM IST

IPO News Today Live Updates: Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO listing date today. Here's what GMP, experts signal

  • Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO listing date is today, October 15. Find out what GMP today and experts signal for stock market debut.
15 Oct 2024, 06:30:24 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: The calm before the storm: Three defence stocks on radar

  • With most defence stocks correcting by double digits since their 2024 highs, one question looms large: Have investors lost faith in the defence sector?
15 Oct 2024, 06:18:57 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 15

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Indusind Bank, Tejas Networks, and Marksans Pharma.
