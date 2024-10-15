Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 15, 2024: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Oct 2024, 07:42 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — DMR, SecMark Consultancy, Delta Manufacturing, 63 Moons Technologies, and Ganesh Housing Corp
15 Oct 2024, 07:33 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on October 15
- Nifty 50, Sensex today: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a flat start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,240 level, a premium of nearly 5 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
15 Oct 2024, 07:21 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, CPI inflation to Reliance Q2 results
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 25,245 level, a premium of nearly 10 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a muted start for the Indian stock market indices.
15 Oct 2024, 06:59 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q2 results 2024; five stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — October 15
- Stock Market Today: The Nifty 50 index that rebounded on Monday is now trading above 25000 level and the pullback formation is likely to continue moving up till 25200-25260 levels.
15 Oct 2024, 06:49 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today — October 15
- Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today – Persistent Systems, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and Godrej Properties.
15 Oct 2024, 06:31 AM IST
IPO News Today Live Updates: Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO listing date today. Here's what GMP, experts signal
- Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO listing date is today, October 15. Find out what GMP today and experts signal for stock market debut.
15 Oct 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: The calm before the storm: Three defence stocks on radar
- With most defence stocks correcting by double digits since their 2024 highs, one question looms large: Have investors lost faith in the defence sector?
15 Oct 2024, 06:18 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 15
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Indusind Bank, Tejas Networks, and Marksans Pharma.