Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 16, 2024: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q2 results; five stocks to buy on Wednesday — October 16

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined).
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q2 results; five stocks to buy on Wednesday — October 16
- Stock Market today- The benchmark Nifty50 index that has slipped into weakness remains choppy and even 25,200 level proves difficult to breach on the upside. Nifty could stay in the 25,234-24,832 band for the near term, said experts
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 16
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Indian Hotels, and Firstsource Solutions.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: BofA whistleblower complaint focuses the spotlight on India’s block trade playbook
- Bank of America recently placed two executives in India on administrative leave following a whistleblower complaint on leaking sensitive information ahead of certain block trades. But how do investment banks navigate such transactions when they cannot reveal information to potential investors?
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Retail investor base shrinks in most Adani firms
- Institutional investors remain confident about Adani's long-term prospects.