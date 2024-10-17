Explore
Wed Oct 16 2024 15:58:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.25 -0.26%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 907.10 -1.13%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 532.25 -0.13%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,875.60 -1.10%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 493.20 -1.07%
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 17, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 17

1 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2024, 06:21 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on October 17, 2024: Stock market today: Nifty 50 Spot index will find support at 25,000 points and face resistance at 25,500 points, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.Premium
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Oct 2024, 06:21:41 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 17

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — KPI Green Energy, Union Bank of India, Dishman Carbogen Amcis
17 Oct 2024, 06:15:18 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Low premium turnover a challenge for BSE

  • BSE Ltd's shares surged 17% in October as market anticipates benefits from regulatory changes in options trading. Yet, its low options premium turnover raises concerns over future revenue, especially against the backdrop of a stronger NSE market position.
