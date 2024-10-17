Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 17, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 17

Hello User
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 17

Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Stock market today: Nifty 50 Spot index will find support at 25,000 points and face resistance at 25,500 points, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

17 Oct 2024, 06:21 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 17

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — KPI Green Energy, Union Bank of India, Dishman Carbogen Amcis
17 Oct 2024, 06:15 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Low premium turnover a challenge for BSE

  • BSE Ltd's shares surged 17% in October as market anticipates benefits from regulatory changes in options trading. Yet, its low options premium turnover raises concerns over future revenue, especially against the backdrop of a stronger NSE market position.
