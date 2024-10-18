Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 17 2024 15:58:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.35 -1.87%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 810.90 0.63%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,713.45 0.20%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 528.80 -0.65%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 891.70 -1.70%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 18, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on October 18
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 18, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on October 18

4 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2024, 07:34 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on October 18, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: Nifty 50 formed a long bear candle on the daily chart, which is indicating that the market is on the verge of showing a sharp downside breakout of sideways range movement. (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)Premium
Latest news on October 18, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: Nifty 50 formed a long bear candle on the daily chart, which is indicating that the market is on the verge of showing a sharp downside breakout of sideways range movement. (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Oct 2024, 07:34:41 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on October 18

  • Nifty 50, Sensex today: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-down start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,750 level, a discount of nearly 90 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
18 Oct 2024, 07:24:01 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Amines and Plasticizers, Weizmann, Palash Securities, Kanpur Plastipack, and Nalwa Sons Investments
18 Oct 2024, 07:16:19 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 8 things that changed for market overnight- Gift Nifty, US retail sales, ECB rate cut to Q2 results

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,740 level, a discount of nearly 100 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
18 Oct 2024, 06:37:53 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Q2 results today: Elecon Engineering, ICICI Lombard, L&T Finance, Tata Consumer & more to report earnings on October 18

  • Q2 results today: At least 34 companies including L&T Finance, Tata Consumer Products, Kesoram Industries and Jio Financial among others will declare their Q2FY25 earnings on October 18.
18 Oct 2024, 06:26:59 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Oct 18

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — State Bank of India, HEG Ltd, and SeQuent Scientific Ltd
