Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 2, 2024: Mint Explainer: Front-running cases and Sebi's fight against market manipulation

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on October 2, 2024: Front-running, also known as tailgating, is a form of market manipulation. (Image: Pixabay)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Oct 2024, 07:00 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Mint Explainer: Front-running cases and Sebi's fight against market manipulation

  • Front-running creates an uneven playing field that can hurt retail investors. Let's understand how Sebi has increased its scrutiny to check these practices which are not always easy to detect
Read the full story here

02 Oct 2024, 06:36 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE shut on account of Gandhi Jayanti

  • Stock market holiday: The Indian stock markets will be closed on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday honouring the birth of Mahatma Gandhi
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.