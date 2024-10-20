Explore
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 20, 2024: Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Bank of Baroda, NALCO tomorrow
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 20, 2024: Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Bank of Baroda, NALCO tomorrow

2 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2024, 06:54 AM IST
Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on October 20, 2024: Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Bank of Baroda, and National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) this week.

20 Oct 2024, 06:54:15 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Bank of Baroda, NALCO tomorrow

  Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Bank of Baroda, and National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) this week.
20 Oct 2024, 06:08:07 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market's consolidation deepens amid Q2 earnings downgrades

  The short-term market outlook is cautious due to the risk of a downgrade in corporate earnings. High global inflation is impacting operating margins. 
20 Oct 2024, 06:04:33 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Week Ahead: Q2 Results, FII outflows, global cues among key market triggers for Nifty 50, Sensex

  This week, stock market trends will be influenced by several key factors, including Q2 earnings reports, the debut of nine new IPOs, three upcoming listings on Dalal Street, and global market signals.
