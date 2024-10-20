Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 20, 2024: Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Bank of Baroda, NALCO tomorrow

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Bank of Baroda, NALCO tomorrow
- Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Bank of Baroda, and National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) this week.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market's consolidation deepens amid Q2 earnings downgrades
- The short-term market outlook is cautious due to the risk of a downgrade in corporate earnings. High global inflation is impacting operating margins.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Week Ahead: Q2 Results, FII outflows, global cues among key market triggers for Nifty 50, Sensex
- This week, stock market trends will be influenced by several key factors, including Q2 earnings reports, the debut of nine new IPOs, three upcoming listings on Dalal Street, and global market signals.