Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 21, 2024: Mutual funds and Indian institutions can't get enough of these five stocks

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 06:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on October 21, 2024: DIIs' stakes signal confidence in a company's long-term prospects, management pedigree, and overall business sustainability.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Oct 2024, 06:00 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Mutual funds and Indian institutions can’t get enough of these five stocks

  • These DII favorites have delivered extraordinary returns while transforming their businesses. Mint explores why India's smartest institutional money is betting big on these companies.
Read the full story here

21 Oct 2024, 06:00 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: These three stocks doubled dividends in five years. Could they do it again?

  • Besides offering consistent returns to investors, dividend-paying stocks tend to provide a cushion during a market downturn.
Read the full story here

21 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST IPO News Today Live Updates: Waaree IPO: Is the sun shining on this investment?

  • Waaree's future hinges on its ability to navigate the solar market's challenges and opportunities.
Read the full story here

21 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST Mark To Market Today Live Updates: HDFC delivers on promised cross-selling

  • Income from distribution of third-party products surged 33% in Q2, while income from payments and card business also went up 20%, riding on digital transactions.
Read the full story here

21 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Private lenders see stress in credit cards, personal loans in Q2

  • HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank either reported elevated slippages or a spike in bad loans.
Read the full story here

21 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: ‘Investors book profits in weaker stocks, never fully exit equities’

  • A medium-risk investor can allocate 60% of investment capital to equities—10% in unlisted and 50% in public markets—25% to fixed income, 15% to alternatives, and hold 5-10% in cash, suggests Soumya Rajan, founder and CEO of Waterfield Advisors.
Read the full story here

