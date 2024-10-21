Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 21, 2024: Mutual funds and Indian institutions can’t get enough of these five stocks

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Oct 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Mutual funds and Indian institutions can’t get enough of these five stocks
- These DII favorites have delivered extraordinary returns while transforming their businesses. Mint explores why India's smartest institutional money is betting big on these companies.
21 Oct 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: These three stocks doubled dividends in five years. Could they do it again?
- Besides offering consistent returns to investors, dividend-paying stocks tend to provide a cushion during a market downturn.
21 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
IPO News Today Live Updates: Waaree IPO: Is the sun shining on this investment?
- Waaree's future hinges on its ability to navigate the solar market's challenges and opportunities.
21 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: HDFC delivers on promised cross-selling
- Income from distribution of third-party products surged 33% in Q2, while income from payments and card business also went up 20%, riding on digital transactions.
21 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Private lenders see stress in credit cards, personal loans in Q2
- HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank either reported elevated slippages or a spike in bad loans.
21 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: ‘Investors book profits in weaker stocks, never fully exit equities’
- A medium-risk investor can allocate 60% of investment capital to equities—10% in unlisted and 50% in public markets—25% to fixed income, 15% to alternatives, and hold 5-10% in cash, suggests Soumya Rajan, founder and CEO of Waterfield Advisors.