Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 22, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy or sell today — Oct 22

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy or sell today — Oct 22
- Vaishali Parekh has recommended three buy or sell stocks for today — Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, and DLF.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: These three auto stocks could hit top gear this Diwali
- Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp are poised to benefit from a potential trend reversal in the Nifty Auto Index, supported by strong technical setups and rising consumer demand.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: A deep dive into the gaming stock Zerodha’s Kamaths bet big on
- Nikhil Kamath, a tech billionaire, invested in Nazara, a leading Indian gaming company. India's gaming market is booming, and Nazara is poised to capitalise on this growth.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: After 5 years of silence, what’s next for this ‘money’ stock?
- Despite consistent profitability and growth in AUM, why didn’t HDFC AMC’s share price reflect this growth earlier? Could this pattern repeat after the substantial gains in the past 18 months?
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Mint Primer: Will India go for gold this festive, wedding season?
- Indians typically buy gold jewellery for weddings, Diwali and Dhanteras. Most are unlikely to cancel planned purchases, or even trim their budget for the season.