Mon Oct 21 2024 15:55:22
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 22, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy or sell today — Oct 22
Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 22, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy or sell today — Oct 22

4 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2024, 06:19 AM IST
Livemint

Latest news on October 22, 2024: Stock market today: Vaishali Parekh believes the Nifty 50 index is facing tough resistance at the 25,000 mark, whereas it has made a strong base at 24,700.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Oct 2024, 06:19:12 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy or sell today — Oct 22

  • Vaishali Parekh has recommended three buy or sell stocks for today — Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, and DLF.
Read the full story here

22 Oct 2024, 06:15:14 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: These three auto stocks could hit top gear this Diwali

  • Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp are poised to benefit from a potential trend reversal in the Nifty Auto Index, supported by strong technical setups and rising consumer demand.
Read the full story here

22 Oct 2024, 06:15:14 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: A deep dive into the gaming stock Zerodha’s Kamaths bet big on

  • Nikhil Kamath, a tech billionaire, invested in Nazara, a leading Indian gaming company. India's gaming market is booming, and Nazara is poised to capitalise on this growth.
Read the full story here

22 Oct 2024, 06:00:17 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: After 5 years of silence, what’s next for this ‘money’ stock?

  • Despite consistent profitability and growth in AUM, why didn’t HDFC AMC’s share price reflect this growth earlier? Could this pattern repeat after the substantial gains in the past 18 months?
Read the full story here

22 Oct 2024, 05:45:11 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Mint Primer: Will India go for gold this festive, wedding season?

  • Indians typically buy gold jewellery for weddings, Diwali and Dhanteras. Most are unlikely to cancel planned purchases, or even trim their budget for the season.
Read the full story here

