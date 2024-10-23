Explore
Tue Oct 22 2024 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.45 -2.94%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 790.45 -2.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 545.60 -0.41%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 879.30 -2.64%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,714.10 -0.85%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 23, 2024: RBI, ESMA near solution for bond settlement; resolution may include appointing third-party dealer
LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2024, 05:00 AM IST
Livemint

Latest news on October 23, 2024: Solutions being proposed by India include allowing European banks’ investments in Indian bonds to be facilitated by a designated European bank. (PTI)Premium
Latest news on October 23, 2024: Solutions being proposed by India include allowing European banks’ investments in Indian bonds to be facilitated by a designated European bank. (PTI)

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Oct 2024, 05:00:08 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: RBI, ESMA near solution for bond settlement; resolution may include appointing third-party dealer

  • In October 2022, the ESMA derecognized the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd. (CCIL), which provides clearing and settlement services for trades in Government Securities, citing concerns over regulatory oversight.
Read the full story here

23 Oct 2024, 04:06:25 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Retail sees red as smids lose ₹26 trillion in three weeks

  • Experts attribute the downturn to sluggish economic indicators, FPI outflows, and rising bond yields, affecting smids more severely.
Read the full story here

