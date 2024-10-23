Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 23, 2024: RBI, ESMA near solution for bond settlement; resolution may include appointing third-party dealer

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: RBI, ESMA near solution for bond settlement; resolution may include appointing third-party dealer
- In October 2022, the ESMA derecognized the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd. (CCIL), which provides clearing and settlement services for trades in Government Securities, citing concerns over regulatory oversight.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Retail sees red as smids lose ₹26 trillion in three weeks
- Experts attribute the downturn to sluggish economic indicators, FPI outflows, and rising bond yields, affecting smids more severely.