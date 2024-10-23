Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 23, 2024: RBI, ESMA near solution for bond settlement; resolution may include appointing third-party dealer

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 05:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on October 23, 2024: Solutions being proposed by India include allowing European banks’ investments in Indian bonds to be facilitated by a designated European bank.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Oct 2024, 05:00 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: RBI, ESMA near solution for bond settlement; resolution may include appointing third-party dealer

  • In October 2022, the ESMA derecognized the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd. (CCIL), which provides clearing and settlement services for trades in Government Securities, citing concerns over regulatory oversight.
Read the full story here

23 Oct 2024, 04:06 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Retail sees red as smids lose ₹26 trillion in three weeks

  • Experts attribute the downturn to sluggish economic indicators, FPI outflows, and rising bond yields, affecting smids more severely.
Read the full story here

