Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 23 2024 15:59:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.80 -1.10%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 547.15 0.28%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 785.95 -0.57%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,677.70 -0.36%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 877.25 -0.23%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 24, 2024: Diwali 2024 Stock Picks: Tech Mahindra to BEL—Bajaj Broking lists top 5 stocks to buy for Samvat 2081
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 24, 2024: Diwali 2024 Stock Picks: Tech Mahindra to BEL—Bajaj Broking lists top 5 stocks to buy for Samvat 2081

4 min read . Updated: 24 Oct 2024, 06:54 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on October 24, 2024: Diwali 2024 Stock Picks: Domestic brokerage Bajaj Broking has recommended five stocks to buy on Samvat 2081 (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)Premium
Latest news on October 24, 2024: Diwali 2024 Stock Picks: Domestic brokerage Bajaj Broking has recommended five stocks to buy on Samvat 2081 (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Oct 2024, 06:54:07 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Diwali 2024 Stock Picks: Tech Mahindra to BEL—Bajaj Broking lists top 5 stocks to buy for Samvat 2081

  • Diwali 2024 Stock Picks: Bajaj Broking has listed Tech Mahindra, BEL, Antony Waste Handling, CESC, and Agro Tech Foods as the top five picks for this festive season.
Read the full story here

24 Oct 2024, 06:39:22 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Nifty 50 to Q2 results today, experts recommend five stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — October 24

  • Stocks market today: Experts have recommended buying - Max Financial Services, MCX, Tata Consumer Products, MMTC and Bharat Dynamics.
Read the full story here

24 Oct 2024, 06:30:08 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Could Raymond Lifestyle’s new journey trigger a 37% rally?

  • With the lowest P/E ratio among peers, Raymond Lifestyle is on an aggressive growth path. As it diversifies into new product categories and increases its retail footprint, can it deliver on its ambitious targets?
Read the full story here

24 Oct 2024, 06:26:35 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Deepak Fertilisers, Dynamic Cables, Phoenix Township, Amber Enterprises, and FSL.
Read the full story here

24 Oct 2024, 06:20:06 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Oct 24

  • Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Paytm, Firstsource Solutions, and Zydus Lifesciences.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue