Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 24, 2024: Diwali 2024 Stock Picks: Tech Mahindra to BEL—Bajaj Broking lists top 5 stocks to buy for Samvat 2081

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
24 Oct 2024, 06:54 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Diwali 2024 Stock Picks: Tech Mahindra to BEL—Bajaj Broking lists top 5 stocks to buy for Samvat 2081
- Diwali 2024 Stock Picks: Bajaj Broking has listed Tech Mahindra, BEL, Antony Waste Handling, CESC, and Agro Tech Foods as the top five picks for this festive season.
24 Oct 2024, 06:39 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Nifty 50 to Q2 results today, experts recommend five stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — October 24
- Stocks market today: Experts have recommended buying - Max Financial Services, MCX, Tata Consumer Products, MMTC and Bharat Dynamics.
24 Oct 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Could Raymond Lifestyle’s new journey trigger a 37% rally?
- With the lowest P/E ratio among peers, Raymond Lifestyle is on an aggressive growth path. As it diversifies into new product categories and increases its retail footprint, can it deliver on its ambitious targets?
24 Oct 2024, 06:26 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Deepak Fertilisers, Dynamic Cables, Phoenix Township, Amber Enterprises, and FSL.
24 Oct 2024, 06:20 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Oct 24
- Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Paytm, Firstsource Solutions, and Zydus Lifesciences.