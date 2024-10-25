Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 24 2024 15:58:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.00 0.13%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 471.85 -1.81%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 546.95 -0.04%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,679.95 0.08%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 879.75 0.28%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 25, 2024: Afcons Infrastructure IPO: Shapoorji Pallonji arm mobilises 1,621 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 25, 2024: Afcons Infrastructure IPO: Shapoorji Pallonji arm mobilises ₹1,621 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

2 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2024, 04:06 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on October 25, 2024: Afcons Infrastructure IPO: The Shapoorji Pallonji engineering and construction arm will float its ₹5,430 crore IPO on October 25, 2024 Picture Credits: https://www.afcons.com/enPremium
Latest news on October 25, 2024: Afcons Infrastructure IPO: The Shapoorji Pallonji engineering and construction arm will float its 5,430 crore IPO on October 25, 2024 Picture Credits: https://www.afcons.com/en

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Oct 2024, 04:06:53 AM IST

IPO News Today Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure IPO: Shapoorji Pallonji arm mobilises ₹1,621 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

  • Afcons Infrastructure IPO: The Shapoorji Pallonji arm mobilised 1,621 crore from anchor investors. The IPO will open for subscription on October 25, 2024.
Read the full story here

25 Oct 2024, 03:30:54 AM IST

IPO News Today Live Updates: IPO-bound Swiggy slashes valuation target by 10-16% to $12.5-$13.5 billion over market volatility: Report

  • Swiggy IPO: The food delivery giant has cut its valuation target for the upcoming public issue by 10-16 per cent due to the ongoing volatility in the stock market.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue