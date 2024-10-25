Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 25, 2024: Afcons Infrastructure IPO: Shapoorji Pallonji arm mobilises 1,621 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 04:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on October 25, 2024: Afcons Infrastructure IPO: The Shapoorji Pallonji engineering and construction arm will float its 5,430 crore IPO on October 25, 2024 Picture Credits: https://www.afcons.com/en

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Oct 2024, 04:06 AM IST IPO News Today Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure IPO: Shapoorji Pallonji arm mobilises ₹1,621 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

  • Afcons Infrastructure IPO: The Shapoorji Pallonji arm mobilised 1,621 crore from anchor investors. The IPO will open for subscription on October 25, 2024.
Read the full story here

25 Oct 2024, 03:30 AM IST IPO News Today Live Updates: IPO-bound Swiggy slashes valuation target by 10-16% to $12.5-$13.5 billion over market volatility: Report

  • Swiggy IPO: The food delivery giant has cut its valuation target for the upcoming public issue by 10-16 per cent due to the ongoing volatility in the stock market.
Read the full story here

