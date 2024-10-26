Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 26, 2024: IDFC First Bank shares dip ahead of Q2 results 2024. Should you buy on Monday?

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: IDFC First Bank shares dip ahead of Q2 results 2024. Should you buy on Monday?
- IDFC First Bank's Q2 results for 2024 are expected to be strong, but its net profit may dip due to high provisioning
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Why Yes Bank share price dip ahead of Q2 results 2024?
- Yes Bank Q2 results preview: Market is expecting a flat second quarter earnings from Yes Bank due to pressure in deposits