Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 26, 2024: IDFC First Bank shares dip ahead of Q2 results 2024. Should you buy on Monday?

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Oct 2024, 08:01 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: IDFC First Bank shares dip ahead of Q2 results 2024. Should you buy on Monday?

  • IDFC First Bank's Q2 results for 2024 are expected to be strong, but its net profit may dip due to high provisioning
26 Oct 2024, 06:59 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Why Yes Bank share price dip ahead of Q2 results 2024?

  • Yes Bank Q2 results preview: Market is expecting a flat second quarter earnings from Yes Bank due to pressure in deposits
