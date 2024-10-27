LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 27, 2024: IPO-bound Swiggy sets valuation target at $11.3 billion to aid retail participation; Issue to open post Nov 6

1 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2024, 12:03 AM IST Trade

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.