Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 28, 2024: Stocks to buy: ITC, Britannia, Coforge among 7 stocks that may rise 5-14% in the next 3-4 weeks, say analysts

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
28 Oct 2024, 07:06 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stocks to buy: ITC, Britannia, Coforge among 7 stocks that may rise 5-14% in the next 3-4 weeks, say analysts
- Stocks to buy: Nifty 50 fell nearly 3% for the week ending October 25, driven by foreign capital outflows and high valuations. Experts predict continued weakness until the US elections on November 5, with potential pullbacks but unlikely sustainable rallies. Caution is advised in stock selection.
28 Oct 2024, 06:55 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, NMDC, Dixon Technologies, RBL Bank among ten stocks in F&O ban list on October 28
- Aarti Industries, Bandhan Bank, Dixon Technologies, Escorts Kubota, IDFC First Bank, Indiamart Intermesh, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, NMDC, and RBL Bank are the ten stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on October 28.
28 Oct 2024, 06:49 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Nifty 50 to Q2 results today, experts recommend five stocks to buy or sell on Monday — October 28
- Regarding shares to buy today, stock market experts Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi recommended buying these five stocks: Yatharth Hospital, Thermax, Torrent Pharma, ICICI Bank, and BEL.
28 Oct 2024, 06:23 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Oct 28
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Ausom Enterprise, RBM Infracon, Deepak Fertilisers, and Aster DM Healthcare.
28 Oct 2024, 06:14 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 28
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has reommended three stocks to buy today — Indian Hotels Company, Kansai Nerolac Paints, and Lupin.
28 Oct 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: 3 companies that could pay big dividends
- Oil PSUs are poised to deliver a potential dividend bonanza as crude oil prices drop. Here are three stocks you should add to your dividend watchlist.
28 Oct 2024, 05:50 AM IST
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: ICICI Bank beats sector headwinds with robust Q2
- The bank’s return on assets came in at 2.4% in Q2FY25, much higher than 1.9% recorded by HDFC Bank, its bigger rival.
28 Oct 2024, 05:45 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: This Tata company is riding the biggest megatrend today. Will investors profit from it?
- Tata Power has not only transformed itself into a renewable energy powerhouse but has also positioned itself at the forefront of India's energy transition. As it continues to lead the charge in the energy sector, can it sustain this momentum?
28 Oct 2024, 05:45 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market likely to continue its downtrend till US elections get over
- Benchmark index Nifty50 has lost 6.3% to 2,4180.8 so far this month, pulled down by record foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling amid geopolitical concerns, tepid quarterly earnings growth and regulatory strictures taking effect.
28 Oct 2024, 05:41 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 down 8% from record high: What’s behind the drop? Should investors buy or hold back? Experts share insights
- The Indian stock market benchmark Nifty 50 index dropped 8 per cent from its all-time high, driven by heavy foreign selling, disappointing earnings, and geopolitical tensions. Over ₹1 lakh crore has been withdrawn by FPIs, marking the largest outflow since the pandemic crash.
28 Oct 2024, 05:40 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Markets with Bertie: FII selling, mid-caps and consumption puzzle
- One can never know why FIIs are selling but, for now, Uncle Sam is Bertie’s prime suspect.
28 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: “Investors should keep in mind that they have borrowed some future returns”
- An investor must balance different types of assets: some for wealth creation, others for liquidity in emergencies, some for specific goals, and some that act as insurance, but for wealth creation, nothing beats equities, Vetri Subramaniam, chief investment officer of UTI Asset Management, said.