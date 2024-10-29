Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 29, 2024: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q2 results today; five stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — Oct 29

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 06:25 AM IST Trade
Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on October 29, 2024: Stock Market Today: The support for benchmark Nifty 50 index stands at 24200-24100

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Stock Market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q2 results today; five stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — Oct 29

  • Stock Market today: Nifty -50 index that saw a pull back rally on Monday can see momentum continue with support at 24200-24100. For Sensex support stand in 79600-79400 range as per experts
Read the full story here

29 Oct 2024, 06:18 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today — October 29

  • Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today – HCL Tech, Lupin, and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
Read the full story here

29 Oct 2024, 06:17 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Oct 29

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Castrol India, CDSL, and CSB Bank
Read the full story here

29 Oct 2024, 06:10 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: PNB, IDFC First Bank, L&T Finance among eight stocks in F&O ban list on October 29

  • Dixon Technologies, Escorts Kubota, IDFC First Bank, Indiamart Intermesh, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, Punjab National Bank, and RBL Bank are the eight stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on October 29
Read the full story here

29 Oct 2024, 06:00 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Five companies showering shareholders with buybacks and bonus issues

  • These companies have delivered generous returns through buybacks, bonus issues, dividends, and stock splits. Is the party over—or just getting started.
Read the full story here

29 Oct 2024, 06:00 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Manappuram Finance – A falling knife or a mouth-watering opportunity?

  • Is Manappuram Finance’s robust gold business enough to shield it from the challenges in its MSME segment?
Read the full story here

29 Oct 2024, 05:45 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Should you add the big whale’s 5 new stock buys to your watchlist?

  • Ashish Kacholia, the big whale, has made a splash with five new stock additions to his portfolio. Known for finding small companies that have the potential to grow big, these additions come at a time when the markets are seeing a red splash. Find out more about these stocks.
Read the full story here

