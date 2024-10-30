Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 30, 2024: Indian stock market: 10 things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US jobs openings to Alphabet Q3 results

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 07:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on October 30, 2024: Indian stock market: Asian markets traded mostly higher, while the US stock market ended mixed, with the Nasdaq closing at a new record high led by gains in tech stocks.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2024, 07:30 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 10 things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US jobs openings to Alphabet Q3 results

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,435 level, a discount of nearly 40 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
Read the full story here

30 Oct 2024, 07:28 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: AMI Organics to Deepak Fertilisers — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Syrma SGS Technology, AMI Organics, Deepak Fertilisers, SJS Enterprises, and Gillette India
Read the full story here

30 Oct 2024, 07:23 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Alphabet beats sales estimates on Google Cloud growth, revenue jumps to $74.6 billion and shares rise 5%

  • Alphabet Inc. reported third-quarter sales of $74.6 billion, exceeding analysts' expectations. Strong cloud demand, fueled by AI growth, contributed to a net income of $2.12 per share. Despite regulatory scrutiny, Google aims to expand its cloud business and improve AI efficiencies.
Read the full story here

30 Oct 2024, 07:01 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: RBL Bank, Indiamart, Manappuram Finance among six stocks in F&O ban list on October 30

  • IDFC First Bank, Indiamart Intermesh, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, Punjab National Bank, and RBL Bank are the six stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on October 30
Read the full story here

30 Oct 2024, 06:59 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: US Presidential Polls 2024: How has US stock market performed in last five elections? Here's what 5-year data reveals

  • US Presidential Electionss 2024: Historical data shows that the US stock market has performed well over the long termunder both Democratic and Republican leadership. However, five-year data revealed that market returns favoured the Democrats
Read the full story here

30 Oct 2024, 06:31 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q2 results today; five stocks to buy on Wednesday — Oct 30

  • Stock Market Today: For the benchmark Nifty-50 Index there is potential to move towards 24,700-24,750 on the upside, while support is positioned at 24,250 on the downside, said experts
Read the full story here

30 Oct 2024, 06:30 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Is the market sell-off a Diwali offer you have been waiting for?

  • Investors and traders could potentially start accumulating stocks during this auspicious festival, effectively gifting themselves and their loved ones with quality investment ideas.
Read the full story here

30 Oct 2024, 06:23 AM IST IPO News Today Live Updates: Godavari Biorefineries IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal muted debut of shares on BSE, NSE

  • Godavari Biorefineries IPO GMP today and stock market analysts expect the share listing to be muted or at a modest premium. Find out what experts said about Godavari Biorefineries IPO listing today.
Read the full story here

30 Oct 2024, 06:20 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Oct 30

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Indian Oil Corp, Coal India, and GMR Airports Infrastructure 
Read the full story here

30 Oct 2024, 05:15 AM IST IPO News Today Live Updates: Swiggy’s early backers to reap windfall gains in IPO

  • The 11,300-crore IPO includes about 4,499 crore in fresh capital issue alongside a secondary sale component of 175.1 million equity shares through an offer for sale by some of the investors.
Read the full story here

