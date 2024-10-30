Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 30, 2024: Indian stock market: 10 things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US jobs openings to Alphabet Q3 results

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
30 Oct 2024, 07:30 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 10 things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US jobs openings to Alphabet Q3 results
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,435 level, a discount of nearly 40 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
30 Oct 2024, 07:28 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: AMI Organics to Deepak Fertilisers — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Syrma SGS Technology, AMI Organics, Deepak Fertilisers, SJS Enterprises, and Gillette India
30 Oct 2024, 07:23 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Alphabet beats sales estimates on Google Cloud growth, revenue jumps to $74.6 billion and shares rise 5%
- Alphabet Inc. reported third-quarter sales of $74.6 billion, exceeding analysts' expectations. Strong cloud demand, fueled by AI growth, contributed to a net income of $2.12 per share. Despite regulatory scrutiny, Google aims to expand its cloud business and improve AI efficiencies.
30 Oct 2024, 07:01 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: RBL Bank, Indiamart, Manappuram Finance among six stocks in F&O ban list on October 30
- IDFC First Bank, Indiamart Intermesh, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, Punjab National Bank, and RBL Bank are the six stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on October 30
30 Oct 2024, 06:59 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: US Presidential Polls 2024: How has US stock market performed in last five elections? Here's what 5-year data reveals
- US Presidential Electionss 2024: Historical data shows that the US stock market has performed well over the long termunder both Democratic and Republican leadership. However, five-year data revealed that market returns favoured the Democrats
30 Oct 2024, 06:31 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q2 results today; five stocks to buy on Wednesday — Oct 30
- Stock Market Today: For the benchmark Nifty-50 Index there is potential to move towards 24,700-24,750 on the upside, while support is positioned at 24,250 on the downside, said experts
30 Oct 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Is the market sell-off a Diwali offer you have been waiting for?
- Investors and traders could potentially start accumulating stocks during this auspicious festival, effectively gifting themselves and their loved ones with quality investment ideas.
30 Oct 2024, 06:23 AM IST
IPO News Today Live Updates: Godavari Biorefineries IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal muted debut of shares on BSE, NSE
- Godavari Biorefineries IPO GMP today and stock market analysts expect the share listing to be muted or at a modest premium. Find out what experts said about Godavari Biorefineries IPO listing today.
30 Oct 2024, 06:20 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Oct 30
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Indian Oil Corp, Coal India, and GMR Airports Infrastructure
30 Oct 2024, 05:15 AM IST
IPO News Today Live Updates: Swiggy’s early backers to reap windfall gains in IPO
- The ₹11,300-crore IPO includes about ₹4,499 crore in fresh capital issue alongside a secondary sale component of 175.1 million equity shares through an offer for sale by some of the investors.