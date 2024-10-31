Explore
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 31, 2024: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q2 results today; five stocks to buy on Thursday — Oct 31
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 31, 2024: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q2 results today; five stocks to buy on Thursday — Oct 31

4 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2024, 06:21 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on October 31, 2024: Stock market today: According to experts, the Nifty 50 index could now stay rangebound in the 24074-24500 band for the near termPremium
Latest news on October 31, 2024: Stock market today: According to experts, the Nifty 50 index could now stay rangebound in the 24074-24500 band for the near term

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2024, 06:21:41 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q2 results today; five stocks to buy on Thursday — Oct 31

  • Stock Market Today: For Nifty-50 index, that fell on Wednesday, 24500 is proving to be a tough resistance as per experts. Nifty could now stay rangebound in the 24074-24500 band for the near term
Read the full story here

31 Oct 2024, 06:14:03 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — October 31

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks for today — Hero Motocorp, Engineers India, and Lupin
Read the full story here

31 Oct 2024, 05:30:23 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Mint Primer | The good, the bad and the ugly: Tips from Samvat 2080

  • Since the last Samvat, the Nifty 50 has risen 25% owing to continued momentum in GDP growth, robust corporate earnings and copious liquidity, churning out some winners and losers in the process.
Read the full story here

31 Oct 2024, 05:00:24 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Which way will Sensex swing in new Samvat? Inaugural Mint survey joins the dots

  • Mint's recent survey of 16 analysts—a first—reveals mixed sentiments on whether India's Sensex will hit the 100,000 mark by March 2025. While 47% are optimistic, citing strong corporate earnings, 53% express concerns over global challenges and potential market corrections.
Read the full story here

