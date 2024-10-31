Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 31, 2024: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q2 results today; five stocks to buy on Thursday — Oct 31

Hello User
Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

31 Oct 2024, 06:21 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q2 results today; five stocks to buy on Thursday — Oct 31

  • Stock Market Today: For Nifty-50 index, that fell on Wednesday, 24500 is proving to be a tough resistance as per experts. Nifty could now stay rangebound in the 24074-24500 band for the near term
31 Oct 2024, 06:14 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — October 31

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks for today — Hero Motocorp, Engineers India, and Lupin
31 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Mint Primer | The good, the bad and the ugly: Tips from Samvat 2080

  • Since the last Samvat, the Nifty 50 has risen 25% owing to continued momentum in GDP growth, robust corporate earnings and copious liquidity, churning out some winners and losers in the process.
31 Oct 2024, 05:00 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Which way will Sensex swing in new Samvat? Inaugural Mint survey joins the dots

  • Mint's recent survey of 16 analysts—a first—reveals mixed sentiments on whether India's Sensex will hit the 100,000 mark by March 2025. While 47% are optimistic, citing strong corporate earnings, 53% express concerns over global challenges and potential market corrections.
