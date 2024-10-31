Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 31, 2024: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q2 results today; five stocks to buy on Thursday — Oct 31

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Oct 2024, 06:21 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q2 results today; five stocks to buy on Thursday — Oct 31
- Stock Market Today: For Nifty-50 index, that fell on Wednesday, 24500 is proving to be a tough resistance as per experts. Nifty could now stay rangebound in the 24074-24500 band for the near term
31 Oct 2024, 06:14 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — October 31
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks for today — Hero Motocorp, Engineers India, and Lupin
31 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Mint Primer | The good, the bad and the ugly: Tips from Samvat 2080
- Since the last Samvat, the Nifty 50 has risen 25% owing to continued momentum in GDP growth, robust corporate earnings and copious liquidity, churning out some winners and losers in the process.
31 Oct 2024, 05:00 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Which way will Sensex swing in new Samvat? Inaugural Mint survey joins the dots
- Mint's recent survey of 16 analysts—a first—reveals mixed sentiments on whether India's Sensex will hit the 100,000 mark by March 2025. While 47% are optimistic, citing strong corporate earnings, 53% express concerns over global challenges and potential market corrections.