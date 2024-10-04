LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 4, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 4

3 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2024, 06:26 AM IST Trade

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.