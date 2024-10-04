Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 4, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 4

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 4
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Bombay Dyeing, GAIL, and BSE
Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Israel-Iran war; five stocks to buy or sell on Friday — Oct 4
- Stock Market Today: Nifty-50 index after seeing sharp fall of more than 2% on Thursday amidst Iran-Israel war fears, however has broken most resistances may find support in 25,000-25,150 zone say analysts
Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today — Oct 4
- Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today – JSW Steel, Polycab and Lal Path Lab– are technically placed to see a decent upside move
IPO invincibles: Beyond KRN, more IPOs that defied the market crash
- A Mint analysis of 23 new companies that went public (between January 2019 and September 2024) on a particularly tumultuous day, when the benchmark index plummeted by over 1,000 points, revealed that their market debuts were not as disastrous as anticipated